Brendan F. Tansill Sells 10,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NYSE:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NYSE:EVOP) insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $274,700.00.
NYSE EVOP opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.
EVO Payments Company Profile
Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.