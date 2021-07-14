Brian Harris Sells 9,231 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $110,402.76.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40.

On Monday, May 3rd, Brian Harris sold 4,223 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $50,591.54.

On Thursday, April 29th, Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $150,175.62.

On Monday, April 26th, Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00.

Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. 14,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,395. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,120,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $47,132,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $7,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.