BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after buying an additional 1,427,191 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after buying an additional 1,089,648 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after buying an additional 1,050,660 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after purchasing an additional 987,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

