Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Position Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $847,350.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $1,982,750. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

