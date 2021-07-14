Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,368,096. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

