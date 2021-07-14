Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk reported sales of $913.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $296.42 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

