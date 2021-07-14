Brokerages Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $1.96. First Solar posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. First Solar has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,592 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

