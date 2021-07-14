Brokerages Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report $216.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the lowest is $214.20 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $211.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $889.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $870.60 million to $904.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $872.40 million, with estimates ranging from $854.20 million to $885.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 126,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

