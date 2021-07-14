Brokerages Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to Post $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to announce earnings per share of $2.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Masonite International posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.85. 1,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,805. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $76.36 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.88.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

