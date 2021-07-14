Brokerages Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

SIEN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. 1,099,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,597. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32. Sientra has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 272,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sientra by 1,287.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,948 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sientra by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Sientra by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sientra by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,997,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 202,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.