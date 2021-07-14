Brokerages Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Announce $3.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.40. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,638. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a one year low of $186.21 and a one year high of $307.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

