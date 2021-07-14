Brokerages Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NYSE:FFBC) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp. (NYSE:FFBC) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,924.80.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

