Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.12 Million

Brokerages predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post sales of $73.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.46 million and the lowest is $70.78 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $84.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $314.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.45 million to $321.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $298.51 million, with estimates ranging from $291.66 million to $305.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,129. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $245.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

