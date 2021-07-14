Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.12 Million

Brokerages predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post sales of $73.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.46 million and the lowest is $70.78 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $84.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $314.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.45 million to $321.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $298.51 million, with estimates ranging from $291.66 million to $305.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GLOP stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,129. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $245.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
