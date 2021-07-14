Brokerages Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.89. Incyte reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on INCY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

INCY traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.87. 710,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,905. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Incyte by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 230,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

