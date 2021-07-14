Brokerages Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report $88.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.79 million. Inogen posted sales of $71.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $348.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.03 million to $364.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $381.87 million, with estimates ranging from $366.07 million to $397.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,622.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,928 shares of company stock valued at $39,615,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGN opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.08. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

