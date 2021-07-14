Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Announce -$1.84 EPS

Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.67). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.12. 1,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.99. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,956 shares of company stock worth $406,090. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 876.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 135,331 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,561,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 902,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,755,000 after buying an additional 37,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

