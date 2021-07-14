Brokerages Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.24. Viasat reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viasat stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Featured Article: Death Cross
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.