Brokerages Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.24. Viasat reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

