Brokerages Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.62. Workday reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 14,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,781,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,496 shares of company stock valued at $39,283,368 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $233.18. 13,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.08. Workday has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

