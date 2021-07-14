Brokerages Set Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Target Price at GBX 83.83

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Assura stock traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 76.30 ($1.00). 4,340,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,973,037. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Assura’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 429 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £326.04 ($425.97). Insiders have acquired a total of 27,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,228 over the last three months.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

