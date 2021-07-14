Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) PT at C$5.25

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMMC shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of TSE CMMC traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$772.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,048,311.60. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,420.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

