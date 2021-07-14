Brokerages Set Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT at $26.33

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley lowered Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $36.79. 8,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,977. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.78.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after purchasing an additional 829,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $9,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.