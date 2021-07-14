Brokerages Set Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target at $35.38

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,631. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $564.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,982,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 55,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

