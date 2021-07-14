Brokerages Set PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) PT at $2.93

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,946. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,759,158 shares of company stock worth $3,590,172 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 244,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,807. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

