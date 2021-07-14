Brokers Issue Forecasts for Westlake Chemical Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.27.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.