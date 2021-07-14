Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,295 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BRP Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 45,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $33.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

