Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 51,199 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 461.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,199 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The RealReal worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in The RealReal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 9.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39. Following the sale, the president now owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

