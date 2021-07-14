Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

FWAA stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

