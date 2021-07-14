Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.