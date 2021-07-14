Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.06 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $127.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 375.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $84.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

