Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $905,000 Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

