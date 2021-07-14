Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $144.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.04. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $146.08.

Several analysts have commented on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

