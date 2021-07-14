Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after purchasing an additional 540,825 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

NYSE PGR opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.93. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

