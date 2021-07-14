Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 3,821 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 35.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $83.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

