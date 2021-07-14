Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 727 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLED opened at $215.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.38. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $147.82 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.