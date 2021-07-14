Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in UDR by 60.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UDR by 13.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,584,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,380,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $562,214.65. Insiders sold a total of 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 259.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

Several research firms have commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

