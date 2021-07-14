Brown Advisory Inc. Has $778,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,424,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,661. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

