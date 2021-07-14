Brown Advisory Inc. Has $809,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,808,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $155.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

