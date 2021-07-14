Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $910,000 in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $77.31 and a one year high of $110.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.20.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.