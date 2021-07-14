Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,062,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,373,000 after acquiring an additional 98,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

