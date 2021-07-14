BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of BTRS traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. 595,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,376. BTRS has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,087.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $23,904,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $32,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

