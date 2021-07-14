BTU Protocol (BTU) Hits One Day Volume of $17,878.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $40.97 million and $17,878.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.81 or 0.00857283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005354 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

