Build-A-Bear Workshop Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,947 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 123% compared to the average volume of 2,217 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $748,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $517,122 over the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBW traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. 17,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,804. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $264.97 million, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

