Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC downgraded Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.07. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

