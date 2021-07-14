Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CICC Research

Equities researchers at CICC Research started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -25.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,582,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004,571 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,936,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after buying an additional 112,255 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 462,051 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 462,051 shares during the period. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.