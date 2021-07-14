Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CGLD stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Buscar has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14.
Buscar Company Profile
