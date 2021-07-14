Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CGLD stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Buscar has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14.

Buscar Company Profile

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

