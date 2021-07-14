Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:BFST) Director James J. Buquet III Sells 7,464 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:BFST) Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40.
BFST traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 71,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,023. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $24.95.
Business First Bancshares Company Profile
