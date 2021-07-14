Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:BFST) Director James J. Buquet III Sells 7,464 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:BFST) Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40.

BFST traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 71,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,023. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

