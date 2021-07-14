C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,436 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.