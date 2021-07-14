C Scott Parker Sells 30,000 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NYSE:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NYSE:SMPL) insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00.

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 338,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,024. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

