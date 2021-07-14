C Scott Parker Sells 30,000 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NYSE:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NYSE:SMPL) insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00.
Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 338,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,024. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50.
About The Simply Good Foods
Further Reading: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.