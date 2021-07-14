Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1 Million in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,477,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

OHPAU stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.