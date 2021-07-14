Caas Capital Management LP Invests $523,000 in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,360,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,800,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,622,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at $10,450,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at $10,156,000.

Shares of TBA opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

